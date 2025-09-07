Video Of Indians Dancing To Bollywood Song 'Jumma Chumma' At La Tomatina Goes Viral, Watch Here

As the streets of Bunol, Spain, turned red for the 80th edition of the world-famous La Tomatina festival, a group of Indian tourists added a desi twist that quickly caught the internet’s attention. Amid thousands of tomato-throwing revelers, a viral video of Indians dancing and singing the classic Bollywood song 'Jumma Chumma De De' has set social media buzzing, with reactions ranging from pride to pure cringe.

Video that went viral

In the widely shared clip, a group of Indians, soaked in tomato pulp, can be seen dancing and singing along to ‘Jumma Chumma’ from the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hum. Their enthusiasm was sky-high, with other festival-goers joining the fun in the spirit of celebration.

The moment, clearly inspired by scenes from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, where the La Tomatina festival featured prominently, gave many a sense of Bollywood deja vu.

Check out the viral video below:

Internet reacts

While the dancing group seemed to be enjoying themselves, the online response was sharply divided.

Some users expressed embarrassment, with one writing, "Stop embarrassing us ffs 😭."

Others, however, defended the group, praising their joyful spirit. One user commented, "Okay this is the rarest of the rare exceptional not really embarrassing clips..... They're just singing a fun song during Tomatina!..... Nothing religious, no religious aggression, no hatred... This is fine."

Another added, "They’re having fun and it is not a religious song but a fun song… ❤️ the ones who are embarrassed in the comments are themselves insecure who don’t know the difference between a religious festival and fun and recreational festival."

Fourth comment expressed, "For me it's so cooooool! If some white group chill on their local songs that's okay but not Indians. First stop making fuss about anything Indians do. First respect our people, then non-Indians will start respecting us!"