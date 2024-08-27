La Tomatina 2024: 7 Facts You Didn't Know About This Festival

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 27, 2024
La Tomatina is a food fight festival that is celebrated on the last Wednesday of every August in Bunol, Spain. This year it is going to celebrated on August 28.
People from all around the world come to witness this festival. Here are a few unknown facts about La Tomatina
Despite the chaotic nature of the event, there are strict rules to ensure safety. Participants are required to squash the tomatoes before throwing them to minimize the risk of injury
Over 145,000 kilograms (about 320,000 pounds) of tomatoes are used during the event, all grown specifically for the festival. The tomatoes chosen for this festival are of inferior quality, not suitable for eating, which helps reduce food waste concerns
The tomato fight itself lasts only about an hour. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and ends when a cannon is fired at noon, signaling the end of the fight
After the event, the streets are covered in tomato pulp. However, the cleanup is remarkably quick. Fire trucks rush down the streets, and the acidity of the tomatoes actually helps clean the streets
The festival is a significant economic boon for Bunol. Hotels, restaurants, and other local businesses benefit from the influx of tourists, making it an essential event for the local economy