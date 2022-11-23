e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral video fact check: Did FIFA World Cup 2022 see namaaz offerings on the football grounds in Qatar?

Viral video fact check: Did FIFA World Cup 2022 see namaaz offerings on the football grounds in Qatar?

A fake claim towards an old video suggests that the 2022 world tournament began with namaaz being offered on the football ground. However, the footage holds true to an 2019 event at a Kazan stadium in Russia, and not Qatar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Viral video fact check: Did FIFA World Cup 2022 see namaaz offerings on the football grounds in Qatar? | FPJ
Follow us on

FIFA World Cup 2022 has begun, and the football fever is all across the globe. However, amid several videos of momentous shots, celebrations and more, being shared from Qatar, the internet is also receiving some content falsely attributed to the ongoing world tournament.

A video showing a crowded sports stadium observing Muslim holy prayers, namaaz, is circulating on social media. The concern with the clip is that false claim that it makes while being shared. The now-viral footage hints netizens that the namaaz was offered in the football grounds of Qatar during the FIFA 2022 game. However, the footage holds true to an 2019 event at a Kazan stadium in Russia, and not Qatar.

Watch video:

Read Also
Watch video: Saudi Arabia fans pull out house door while energetically celebrating win against...
article-image

When the video's screenshots were reverse-image-searched, we could date to the video's initial upload on YouTube. It was shared on June 10, 2019, by a channel named "The Message of Islam." The upload suggested that the footage showed a large crowd performing the Namaz in the Ak Bars Arena, a Kazan-based stadium in Russia. Some visuals further claimed that the incident refers to an Iftar gathering from May 2019.

In short, the video has no connection to the current FIFA match being held at Qatar.

Verify it yourself with a glimpse of the background

Read Also
'We want beer': As FIFA World Cup 2022 sees Qatar's loss at initial match, Ecuador fans demand...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

RIP Twitter? Elon Musk's savage reply the Twitter trend will leave you in splits

RIP Twitter? Elon Musk's savage reply the Twitter trend will leave you in splits

This Chinese woman works at cemetery as she finds the job 'peaceful'

This Chinese woman works at cemetery as she finds the job 'peaceful'

Viral video fact check: Did FIFA World Cup 2022 see namaaz offerings on the football grounds in...

Viral video fact check: Did FIFA World Cup 2022 see namaaz offerings on the football grounds in...

Guinness World Records: 22-year-old California dog identified as the oldest in the world

Guinness World Records: 22-year-old California dog identified as the oldest in the world

Why were hundreds of sheep mysteriously walking in a circle in China? Expert explains over viral...

Why were hundreds of sheep mysteriously walking in a circle in China? Expert explains over viral...