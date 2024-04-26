Dramatic Accident Video: Car Jumps Signal, Crushed By Speeding Bus On Busy Road In Kerala's Palakkad |

Palakkad: A video of a horrific accident has gone viral on social media in which a car can be seen dramatically crushed by a bus coming at a very high speed hit the car dragging it ahead for a distance. The video has been uploaded by @DriveSmart_IN on X (former Twitter). According to the post, the incident took place in Kerala's Palakkad. Meanwhile, no information regarding the date and time of the incident would be ascertained. No confirmation has been received on the exact location in Palakkad of the incident and the number of casualties or injuries if any.

@DriveSmart_IN also said, "Signal jumpers will be punished as per law but why to get into a crash? Most people jump signals immediately after it turns red and rarely after it stays red for a long time. As we wait for our signal to turn green, we can observe opposite side traffic from a long distance and anticipate will they jump or not based on their speed etc. Passengers are severely injured as per the news."

Watch the video here

Happened at Palakkad.

Watch out for signal jumpers.

The right turn is more risky as it puts us in the path of oncoming traffic.

When the signal turned green for us and if we needed to turn right,check if the opposite side traffic had completely stopped and then go ahead.… pic.twitter.com/L2J2kZBxkU — DriveSmart🛡️ (@DriveSmart_IN) April 26, 2024

The user who has uploaded the video claimed that the accident was purely because the car driver jumped the signal on a turning. Due to this, bus driver couldn't control the speed since the car unexpectedly came in its way. Netizens too blamed the driver of the car that was completely damaged in the accident. The incident was reported by Manorama News.

Reacting to the video, @AdiSpeaX said, "Defensive driving is fine but when will the law breakers learn? What happened to passengers?" @NBhagwath said, "Absolutely wrong is both of them, high speeding bus in the city limits , rushy turn by the card".

Defensive driving is fine but when will the law breakers learn? What happened to passengers? — Adi | 🇮🇳 (@AdiSpeaX) April 26, 2024

Especially check high momentum vehicles i.e. Heavy vehicles, they can't stop quickly. — Sandeep Manchanda (@SandeepMancha17) April 26, 2024

Just recently, actress Arundhathi Nair, a popular name in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, met with a major bike accident in Kovalam, Kerala, on March 14.