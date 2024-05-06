Greater Noida Horror Video: Men Chase Family's Car For 2 Km In BMW, Pelt Bottles & Threaten To Kill After Road Rage In Knowledge Park

X

In a shocking incident of road rage, three men chased a family for 2 km In UP’s Greater Noida, hurled bottles at the car and threatened to kill them. The purported video of the incident, recorded on the dash camera installed on the car has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

The entire incident is reported to have happened in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park on May 2. As per reports, men in the BMW car tried to attack the family on their way to a hospital at night.

In the video, the miscreants can be seen screeching their car to a halt in front of the family’s car and coming out to throw bottles. However, showing presence of mind, the driver reserves the car and flees the spot.

महिला सुरक्षा की हक़ीक़त इस वीडियो में देखिए… 2 किमी तक पीछा करने के बाद लड़कों ने महिला की कार पर पत्थरबाज़ी की। महिला के कार के कैमरे में क़ैद हुई हरकत..



जगह नोएडा…थाना वही #नोएडा का कुख्यात बीटा 2 जहां कल ही एक मासूम कुणाल की जान पुलिसिया लापरवाही से गई है…@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/oXaucneLpX — Mamta Tripathi (@MamtaTripathi80) May 6, 2024

Reacting to the viral video UP police in a tweet on X said,"The police station in-charge of Knowledge Park has been directed to investigate and take necessary action in connection with the above case."

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में जाँच व आवश्यक कार्रवाई हेतु थाना प्रभारी नॉलेज पार्क को निर्देशित किया गया है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 6, 2024

Soon after the incident, people condemned the attack on the family and questioned what the 13 IPS officers were doing if they were failing to keep a family safe in their jurisdiction.

This incident comes days after a 15-year-old child, son of a restaurant owner was kidnapped in broad daylight in Greater Noida. The restaurant owner and the boy's father Krishnajt in a statement to media said that his son’s mobile phone was switched off when he tried to reach out. After attempts to find the boy in nearby areas failed, the family reviewed the CCTV footage which confirmed the kidnapping.

As per reports, the boy was kidnapped near his father’s restaurant in the afternoon at around 2 pm. The purported footage of the incident that surfaced on social media shows a white Skoda car halting in front of the hotel premises. A woman then comes out of the car and enters into the hotel. Soon she can again be seen coming out with the child and entering the waiting car that sped away.

#UttarPradesh: The minor son of the owner of the famous Shiva Dhaba in Greater #Noida, #UP was kidnapped in broad daylight. A video of CCTV camera is going #viral in which a lady don is seen taking the teenager away covered. However, the video is not very clear. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/kE0waJwthM — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 2, 2024

Greater Noida, in recent times, has earned a bad reputation as crime has increased manifold in the area. Murders, robberies and cases of crimes against women have now become common in the district.