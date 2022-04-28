International Dance Day: From 'Arabic Kuthu' to 'Kacha Badam', dance reels that went viral

In the recent past, several filmy beats along local beats have gone viral on social media. People have tried recreating the gracious steps from the trendy songs, yes, and resulted flooding dance reels on the internet.

Every year, April 29 is celebrated as International Dance Day. It is the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. This day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The day strives to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals held on this particular day.

Though, International Dance Day is just a moment of special feels and happiness, a dance lover would celebrate the love for the art every second in their life.

From 'Arabic Kuthu' to 'Kacha Badam': Here are a few viral dance reels to watch, create on International Dance Day

Arabic Kuthu

Before Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' released, the energizing song took to trend on social media. Netizens began to create dance reels recreating the moves of the cast.

Watch video to try it yourself:

Srivalli

One can't deny the Pushpa fever that spread worldwide since 2021. Each and every melody from the Allu Arjun film hooked fans, and dance reels kept going viral. Among the other loved beats such as Oo Antawa Mawa, Saami Saami, 'Srivalli' won hearts of netizens. People enjoyed performing to the 'Srivalli' song, sung by Sid Sriram and Javed Ali (Hindi), along recreating the stylish choreography pattern.

Haven't tried it, yet? Watch video:

Dholida

The garba beat from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi energized the internet flooding dance reels by young kids to elderly women. Even if the song didn't release during the Dassera festival where garba is traditionally performed with grandeur, it still won hearts of netizens across the globe. People were seen grooving to 'Dholida' even in the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

Jugnu

Just reading this word could trigger one's mind to play the 'Jugnu' tune, isn't it? It was singer Badshah himself who began the 'Jugnu Challenge', in which a dancer imitates the dance steps of the rapper and actress Akanksha Sharma from the music video. He had released something as a tutorial over the dance reels, check here and try it yourself:

Kacha Badam

'Badam Badam Kacha Badam' went viral in no time after the remix version suggesting dance moves hit social media. The original creator Bhuban da too took to groove on his viral beat.

Check some dance reels that went viral:

