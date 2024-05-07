 Hyderabad: X Users Share Visuals Of Calming Rain In The City
Hyderabad: X Users Share Visuals Of Calming Rain In The City

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Telangana: Hyderabad witnessed a calming rain on Tuesday, May 7, after days of scorching heat. This change in the weather was something locals welcomed after suffering a heatwave in the region recently. As the rain shower greeted the city, people rushed to social media to share visuals of the same. Many posts showing the rainfall at Hyderabad surfaced on X, leading to the microblogging site trending "Hyderabad Rains."

The videos shared by netizens showed mild rainfall resulting in Hyderabad. While most posts were visuals recording the relaxing sight from the city, a few also showed them reacting to the pleasing weather. GIFs and memes too surfaced as people were happy with the rainfall coming to their city after months of heat and sweat.

The first week of May recorded high temperatures in Telangana as heatwave swept the region. Temperature as high as 46 degree Celsius was noted this year in Nalgonda, which marked the peak of the season so far. Closely similar heat was observed in most parts of the some parts of the Telugu-speaking state.

IMD On Hyderabad Rains

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expected Hyderabad to receive early rainfall this May. The sky was forecasted to be cloudy with a possibility of rain during the second week of the month. Similar weather conditions were predicted for the state as well. Telangana was reported to expect rains and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds from May 6.

