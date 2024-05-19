VIDEO: Student Beaten With Bamboo Stick Over Fight Over Seat At Godda's Coaching Class

Student Beaten With Bamboo Stick Over Fight Over Seat At Godda's Coaching Class | Image Courtesy - News11 Bharat

A video of students indulging in physical altercations has been going viral on social media. According to multiple reports, the video is of Godda, Jharkhand.

In the video, it can be seen that 2 youths are brutally beating a student with a bamboo stick. Reportedly, the students had a heated argument at their coaching class over a seat.

The X (previously Twitter) user who posted this video wrote, "Children studying in Godda are scared after watching the viral video."

"After an argument that happened while studying in coaching," the X user further captioned the post.

After this, the students came out of the coaching institute; other students called the boys outside. This turned into a fight, after which both the youths beat up the student severely.

The people passing by did not make any efforts to stop the fight, as seen in the video.

According to News11 Bharat, the student is a resident of Parsa Padaria village of Harwara police station area of ​​the district where he was studying while living in Godda. The injured youth has also filed a complaint in the city police station regarding the assault. The police are investigating the matter further.