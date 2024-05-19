Influencer Creates Vulgar Dance Reel In Delhi Metro, Netizens Call Her 'Beshram' After THIS Happens In Video

Manisha dancer viral video | YouTube

New Delhi: Manisha dancer, an influencer on social media who often shares videos of her dancing on public spots and impressing people around, dropped a recent video on social media which showed her performing a vulgar dance on Delhi Metro. During her commute on the transport, she was seen twerking, belly dancing and performing some sensual dance moves in front of several passengers onboard. She grooved to the Bollywood song 'Kagaz Kalam Davaat.'

Influencer twerks, performs belly dance moves

The video opened by her facing off the camera and throwing some walk-based steps, followed by her using the poles on the coach as a prop to spice up her performance. She held the pole and danced around it. In her western outfit and open hair, she dropped a few more steps which were vulgar. The dancer was seen belly dancing and twerking, which certainly drew the attention of passenger towards her, not really for good reasons. While some were left entertained during their travel, others were either not interested or concerned.

THIS happened in her dance reel

A while into the video, she kneed down on the metro floor which her skirt didn't support much. Shockingly, she closely witnessed a wardrobe malfunction after he sensual dance poses exposed her lingerie, seconds before the video was cut. This caught the attention of views in the undeleted clip shared by the dancer on YouTube. The obscene act and the flashing of her inner garments made netizens call her "Beshram (shameless)."

Netizens react

The reply was full of comments by men who noticed her lingerie, with was either accidentally or intentionally exposed. She was slammed on the video-sharing platform for her obscene dance moves which ended up in revealing her undergarments.

"Are yaar iska underwear bahut Achcha hai," read a comment, while another wrote, "...Dikh gya bhailog." There were hardly any reactions which praised her dancing skills, or that condemned her performance in the public transport.

Notably, the reel has already attracted 43,000 views and 1,700 likes within hours of being posted online.