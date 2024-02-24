VIDEO: Girl Twerking On Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral For Her Sensual Dance Moves In Public Transport; Railway Responds

A video of a girl twerking and performing a vulgar dance on a Mumbai local train has surfaced online and gone viral on social media. It shows her leaving her occupied seat to display some sensual dance moves and draw the attention of passengers. She is seen dancing to the Bhojpuri song 'Saiya Mare Sata Sat.' WATCH VIDEO

Now I know why railways stocks are skyrocketing pic.twitter.com/HBaExbats4 — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) February 23, 2024

What's the video all about?

The reel was recorded in a ladies' coach of the Mumbai local train. While the girl who wore a dark black outfit faced in front of the camera with no hesitation, others were concerned about being filmed alongside. On this note, taking away consent, a few hid their faces with bags while others turned around, not wanting to be a part of the video capturing something notorious.

Similarly, another video of the same dancer too caught the attention of netizens who majorly condemned the act and called it a nuisance for other commuters. Allegedly, the incident was recorded on the Central Railway.

Railway responds

Taking note of the dance reel that took the internet by storm, railway authorities responded in an X post and mentioned of taking the matter into account. Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate ordered Central Railway Security Dept to look into the incident and take necessary action.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, reacting to the dance reels, people called it a "cringe" thing. While several others shared memes in reply, one of the comments, read, "This is too much. I think it shouldn't be allowed in a running train in full public view."

Central Railway's previous message for passengers

Earlier, when a video of similar nature concerning vulgar dance in the railway premises rolled out online, the authorities took note of the same and shared a message educating passengers. In an X post, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Central Railways Mumbai division, wrote pointed out that "trains are meant for public transport and not for these activities," and said, "We appeal to all passengers to avoid such activities & stunts in train travel. Kindly refrain from such activities in traveling. These are not as per the norms of travel."