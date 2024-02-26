Twerking Kya Hai? All You Need To Know About This Sensual Dance That's Going Viral

You might have recently come across videos showing popular cine personalities like Nora Fatehi and Anne Hathaway twerking and sensually dancing in public. Also, a young woman was seen doing some twerks on a Mumbai local train and filming herself on the public transport. Amidst these instances of twerking that flaunt vulgar dance moves, here's what twerking is all about.

What's twerking?

Twerking is a dance form that might seem vulgar and flashy, but it isn't too easy. If your mind is filled with doubts about this dance type that is ruling over the internet with reels and posts, we have the answer to "Twerking kya hai (What is twerking)."

VIDEO: Reel creator seen twerking inside Mumbai local train

Now I know why railways stocks are skyrocketing pic.twitter.com/HBaExbats4 — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) February 23, 2024

The dance form is more than just sensually shaking your hips

While most dance moves focus on shaking your body and going loose, twerking is all about exercising the lower body. Twerking is a dance that involves high movements of the buttocks and hips.

From sensually shaking the butt, squatting, and flaunting one's figure in a bent-over position, this dance is mainly about showing off the curves and melting one's partner. It is one of the dance forms, similar to belly dancing and bachata, which is sexually suggestive and not everyone's cup of tea.

VIDEO: Actress and model Nora Fatehi twerks on Indian TV

Ye sb TV pr telecast ho rha ? 🫡 pic.twitter.com/vJr6UVX4A8 — Meera (@legalhash) January 30, 2024

Bollywood celebs who are twerk queens

While Nora Fatehi has often displayed her twerking skills and won praise, other Bollywood twerk queens who set the screen on fire include Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, and Malaika Arora among others.

VIDEO: Malaika's love for working out with twerks

Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela, and even Shilpa Shetty hit the list with their killer twerking moves that went viral some years ago.

VIDEO: Recap of Urvashi Rautela's hot twerking steps

The dance steps also create some buzz in Hollywood as celebrities are spotted twerking at public events, and gatherings alongside flaunting their sensual moves on social media. While Anne recently showed off her twerking skills to Nicki Minaj's 'Anaconda' at an afterparty, other hot dancers who have slayed with their moves are Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner too. With that said, it seems like there's hardly anyone who has missed trying some twerks in their life, if not openly at least as a bathroom dancer.

VIDEO: Miley Cyrus sets the stage on fire with her sensual moves (Viewer discretion is advised)

Twerking is good for you

Impressively, twerking comes with a whole lot of benefits to health and physique. It is said to be recommended to achieve fitness goals in certain gyms and Zumba studios. It is looked up to as a great workout method to shape, strengthen, and make flexible one's muscles in the lower body and the pelvic region.

VIDEO: Interstellar actress Anne Hathaway's viral twerking video

Some of the key benefits of twerking

- Tones legs and butt

- Boosts sex life

- Keeps you away from spinal issues (if done rightly)

- Improves hormonal balance

- Acts in fat loss (especially, belly fat)