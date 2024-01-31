'Thought This Was Family Show': Nora Fatehi Criticised For 'Vulgar' Twerk Dance On National TV

Actress Nora Fatehi, who is currently one of the judges on the dance reality show Dance+ Pro, was slammed by netizens recently due to her performance on the show. The actress was seen dancing to her chartbuster Naach Meri Rani, and while she flaunted her moves, it did not go down well with netizens.

Several clips of Nora's performance have now gone viral on the internet in which the actress, along with other contestants, can be seen dancing to Naach Meri Rani. Nora can be seen belting out some sensuous moves and even twerking, and while at it, she even went ahead and poured water on herself, leaving the audience stunned.

Judges Remo D'Souza, Punit Pathak, Shakti Mohan and others were seen gaping as Nora went all out with her performance, and the spectators in the room cheered for her and lauded her confidence.

However, the performance failed to impress viewers, and they felt that it was not fit to be telecast on national television. A number of users also commented that the dance was "against Indian culture".

"Can't even watch with family...now it's all abt vulgarity," a user commented, while another wrote, "And this is supposed to be a family show.

"Nora g we love your art but Indian culture doesn't permit such acts plz avoid," a user stated.

Some users were also seen praising the actress, and Remo too commented on the post with fire emoticons.

On the work front, Nora will be next seen sharing the screen with Vidyut Jammwal in Crakk. The songs from the film have already set the internet on fire, and the film is scheduled to release on February 23.