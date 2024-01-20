'Shocked' Nora Fatehi REACTS As She Falls Prey To Deepfake After Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna: 'This Is Not Me' | Photo Via Instagram

Nora Fatehi became the latest celebrity to fall prey to deepfake after Bollywood actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. In it, the actress was seen promoting a brand called Lulumelon Official, a clothing brand.

Nora can be seen talking about the end of season sale of Lulumelon Official, sharing it on her Instagram story, she wrote, “SHOCKED!!! This is not me!”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, this comes after the main accused, who was identified as 24-year-old Eemani Naveen in Rashmika's deepfake video was arrested by Delhi police in Andhra Pradesh. The Animal actress' video went viral on social media in November 2023.

On the work front, Nora will be seen next in Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!, which stars Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead. It is slated to release on 23rd February 2024.

Directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vidyut Jammwal under Action Hero Films. Crakk is touted as the first-ever extreme sports action film in India.

Next, Nora will feature in Madgoan Express, which marks Kunal Kemmu's debut as a director. The films follows the journey of three childhood friends – played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary. Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam are also a part of the movie.

It is scheduled to release in theatres on March 22, 2024.