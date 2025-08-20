 Kaun Banega Crorepati: CISF Officer Aditya Kumar Becomes First Crorepati Of Season 17, But Will He Win ₹ 7 Crore? Watch Video
Kaun Banega Crorepati: CISF Officer Aditya Kumar Becomes First Crorepati Of Season 17, But Will He Win ₹ 7 Crore? Watch Video

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 started on August 11, 2025, and in just a few days, the season has got its first crorepati. On Wednesday, Sony TV shared a promo on Instagram in which they revealed that a man named Aditya Kumar, who is an CISF officer, has won Rs. 1 crore in the show.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Sony TV

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 started on August 11, 2025, and in just a few days, the season has got its first crorepati. Sony TV has shared a promo on Instagram in which they have revealed that a man named Aditya Kumar who is an CISF officer has won Rs. 1 crore in the show. Amitabh Bachchan shouts 'Ek Crore' and jumps from his seat, and even Aditya is seen celebrating his victory. The megastar hugs him and says, "Gale lag jaaye aap hamare."

Later, Aditya talks about the importance of education and says, “Education is extremely important, and for that reason, I have been able to reach this position so far, and sit here toda

Further talking about his journey, Aditya says, "It has been a tough journey so far, and I remember the way I stayed in a small room, let go of my friends, and locked myself up for one year to devote to preparation. Because of that, I have reached here.”

After winning Rs. 1 crore, Aditya decides to attempt the question for Rs. 7 crore. He tells Big B, "Risk lena hai sir." So, let's wait and watch whether Aditya will be able to win Rs. 7 crore or not.

Kaun Banega Crorepati started in 2000, and till now, we have watched 16 seasons of the show, and now, season 17 is going on. Apart from season 3, all the seasons have been hosted by Big B. KBC season 3 was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Salman Khan might replace Amitabh Bachchan as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17. However, the reports turned out to be false.

