'Million Feelings, Zero Words': Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Instagram Post After Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma's Recent Remarks

Image: X

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a cryptic Instagram post just a day after his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma’s explosive remarks on their divorce went viral across social media. The leg-spinner, who is currently playing for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup 2025, posted a series of serene photos from his visit to the Kirkstone Pass in England, but it was the caption that caught everyone's attention.

Chahal wrote, “Million feelings, Zero words.” The emotionally loaded message came just hours after Dhanashree opened up publicly about their separation in an interview with Humans of Bombay, sparking fresh discussion about the once-celebrated couple’s highly publicised breakup.

Read Also Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted Sharing Candid Moments With Locals During London Stroll;...

In the podcast-style interview, Dhanashree shared how deeply affected she was by the social media backlash following their divorce. However, what shocked her the most, she said, was Chahal showing up to court on the day of the divorce wearing a T-shirt that read: “Be your own sugar daddy.”

“You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this. Arey bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyu pehenna hai?” Dhanashree said.

The T-shirt incident quickly went viral at the time, with many netizens speculating that it was a dig at Dhanashree. In her recent comments, she expressed disappointment over what she perceived as a lack of sensitivity, especially during such a personal and emotional moment.

While Chahal has not directly responded to Dhanashree’s comments, his cryptic caption has fueled speculation online, with fans and followers trying to interpret the message behind his words. Some have called it a subtle reply, while others believe the post reflects Chahal’s state of mind as he navigates life after the divorce.

'Maine Kabhi Zindagi Mein Cheat Nahi Kiya': Yuzvendra Chahal Refutes Cheating Rumours After Divorce With Dhanashree Verma; Video

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently opened up about a difficult period in his personal life during an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast. When asked about the worst rumor he had ever heard about himself, Chahal pointed to the hurtful speculation that surrounded his divorce from social media personality and choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

Chahal and Dhanashree, who had tied the knot in December 2020, officially parted ways in March 2025. Reflecting on the period, Chahal revealed, “I think jab beech mai mera divorce ka case chal raha tha, toh uske baad divorce hua, toh mere pe ye rumor laga ki 'He's a cheater.' Aur maine kabhi zindagi mai cheat nahi kiya. I'm not that person. Mere jaisa loyal insaan toh milega hi nahi.” (I think when my divorce case was going on, and later after the divorce happened, a rumor started that ‘He’s a cheater.’ But I have never cheated in my life. I’m not that person. You won’t find someone as loyal as me)

The leg-spinner clarified that the cheating allegations were completely baseless and went against the values he holds deeply. Known for his humorous demeanor and on-field energy, Chahal showed a more vulnerable and emotional side, expressing how damaging such assumptions can be for anyone going through a personal struggle.

Fans have since rallied behind Chahal, appreciating his honesty and defending his integrity. His remarks serve as a reminder of the emotional burden public figures carry, especially when private matters become fodder for online speculation.