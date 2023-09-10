Nora Fatehi Thanks PM Modi For Offering Assistance To Morocco After Earthquake: 'Thankful & Grateful'

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for offering assistance to Morocco. On September 9, an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude wreaked havoc in Morocco. More than 2,000 people have been killed so far and nearly 2,059 have been injured. For those unversed, Nora of Moroccan descent.

On Saturday, PM Modi took to his official X account to mourn the death of those affected by the earthquake. "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," the PM shared.

Nora took to her Instagram story and reshared the PM's post. Along with it, she wrote, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for this big support! You were one of the first countries to raise awareness and extend a helping hand! The Moroccan people are very thankful and grateful! Jai Hind."

Earlier, Nora also extended her condolences to those affected by the earthquake. "The news today of the earthquake in Morocco is extremely devastating! I’m just seeing the impact it has left on so many cities and many lives have been lost. My heart goes out to everyone right now," she wrote.

Nora added, "I’m praying for everyone’s safety! This is so scary. I thank God that our friends and families are safe! My condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one! Allayhfdkom ya Rab."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was recently seen judging the dance series Hip Hop India, alongside choreographer Remo D'Souza.

The upcoming project is Sajid Khan's directorial comeback 100% which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill. She will also be a part of Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film Madgaon Express, alongside Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma.

