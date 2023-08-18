Nora Fatehi Amps Up Her Look With ₹2.10 Lakh Mini Backpack [PHOTOS]

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 18, 2023
Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi was spotted on Friday (August 18) as she stepped out of her dance class in Mumbai
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Nora often makes heads turn with her stylish appearances. Earlier today, she wore a white tank top and comfy pink pants
Nora completed her look with black sunglasses and sneakers. She tied her hair in a loose bun
Nora amped up her casual look with a mini leather backpack. After doing a little research, we found out that the price of the Louis Vuitton bag is Rs 2.10 lakh
Besides being an actress and one of the best dancers in Bollywood, Nora is also recognised for her sense of style and fashion
The fashionista often makes headlines for her sartorial choices. She experiments with different colors, patterns, and silhouettes, showcasing her versatility in fashion
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora will next be seen in films like 100%, Madgaon Express, Dancing Dad and Matka
