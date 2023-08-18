Rajinikanth Visits Rajrappa Temple In Jharkhand Post Jailer Success

By: IANS | August 18, 2023
Basking in the success of his latest film 'Jailer', superstar Rajinikanth recently visited Ranchi, Jharkhand, and met the state Governor C P Radhakrishnan
Rajinikanth can be seen wearing a white shirt, and black joggers, paired with sports shoes
The actor also visited the Rajrappa temple of Goddess Chinnamasta in Ranchi
Several photos show Rajinikanth in a white kurta and matching lungi. He was accompanied by the priest of the temple, and police officers
Few days back, the actor had also visited the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand to celebrate the success of his latest film 'Jailer'
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Jailer' has collected Rs 210.65 crore. Buoyed by Thalaiva's overseas fan following, the film's worldwide earnings have been pegged by the trade media at Rs 392.20 crore
The film is facing competition in North India from the Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar 2' but looking at the trends, the Rajini cyclone seems poised to sweep the box-office completely
The movie also marks a grand collaboration as Rajinikanth has worked for the first time with veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal along with Bollywood star Jackie Shroff
