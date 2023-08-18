 Daler Mehndi Birthday: Revisit Iconic Songs - Tunak Tunak Tun, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDaler Mehndi Birthday: Revisit Iconic Songs - Tunak Tunak Tun, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, & More

Daler Mehndi Birthday: Revisit Iconic Songs - Tunak Tunak Tun, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, & More

As Daler Mehndi celebrates his birthday on August 18, here's a look at his best songs that have left a lasting impact.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Daler Mehndi Birthday: Revisit Iconic Songs - Tunak Tunak Tun, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, & More |

Daler Mehndi has had a significant impact on the music industry, especially with his contributions to Bhangra music and his popular Bollywood tracks. As he celebrates his birthday on August 18, here's a look at his best songs that have left a lasting impact. He has left a remarkable impact on the music industry. 

Bolo Ta Ra Ra


This song from his debut album propelled Daler Mehndi to stardom. It's catchy tune and energetic beats made it a favorite for dance enthusiasts. Because of Mehndi's dance skills and the catchy phrase "Hayo Rabba," the lead song became well-known all over the world.

Tunak Tunak Tun


This iconic track is not only known for its upbeat music but also for its colourful and creative music video. It became a viral sensation and remains one of his most recognizable songs.

Ho Jayegi Balle Balle


The song became well-known and a staple in popular culture thanks to Daler Mahendi's recognisable vocals. This song became a staple at weddings and parties due to its festive and celebratory vibe.

Rang De Basanti


This patriotic song from ‘Rang De Basanti,’ a hit Bollywood film, was written with the intention of changing history. Prasoon Joshi wrote the lyrics for this timeless patriotic and endearing song, which also features Daler's powerful voice and music by A.R. Rahman.

Na Na Na Re


Mehndi and Superstar Amitabh Bachchan danced on dhols in the popular song, much to the pleasure of their fans, for the movie 'Mrityudaata.' Na Na Na Re, which introduced the two on screen for the first time, is still renowned for its catchy hook steps, Mehndi's long robe, green turban, and the two stars' step-for-step synchronisation.

Read Also
Daler Mehndi falls for parody tweet claiming Prince Harry listened to his songs in lowest moments,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghoomer Review: R Balki Skips His Intellect & Creates Magic With Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's...

Ghoomer Review: R Balki Skips His Intellect & Creates Magic With Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's...

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind Web Review: An Imperfect But Important Tale To Be Told

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind Web Review: An Imperfect But Important Tale To Be Told

WATCH: Virender Sehwag Reviews Ghoomer: ‘I Don't Respect A Spinner But...’ 

WATCH: Virender Sehwag Reviews Ghoomer: ‘I Don't Respect A Spinner But...’ 

Daler Mehndi Birthday: Revisit Iconic Songs - Tunak Tunak Tun, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, & More

Daler Mehndi Birthday: Revisit Iconic Songs - Tunak Tunak Tun, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, & More

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Sharib Hashmi Says He Was A Well-Behaved Kid

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Sharib Hashmi Says He Was A Well-Behaved Kid