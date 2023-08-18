Daler Mehndi Birthday: Revisit Iconic Songs - Tunak Tunak Tun, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, & More |

Daler Mehndi has had a significant impact on the music industry, especially with his contributions to Bhangra music and his popular Bollywood tracks. As he celebrates his birthday on August 18, here's a look at his best songs that have left a lasting impact. He has left a remarkable impact on the music industry.

Bolo Ta Ra Ra



This song from his debut album propelled Daler Mehndi to stardom. It's catchy tune and energetic beats made it a favorite for dance enthusiasts. Because of Mehndi's dance skills and the catchy phrase "Hayo Rabba," the lead song became well-known all over the world.

Tunak Tunak Tun



This iconic track is not only known for its upbeat music but also for its colourful and creative music video. It became a viral sensation and remains one of his most recognizable songs.

Ho Jayegi Balle Balle



The song became well-known and a staple in popular culture thanks to Daler Mahendi's recognisable vocals. This song became a staple at weddings and parties due to its festive and celebratory vibe.

Rang De Basanti



This patriotic song from ‘Rang De Basanti,’ a hit Bollywood film, was written with the intention of changing history. Prasoon Joshi wrote the lyrics for this timeless patriotic and endearing song, which also features Daler's powerful voice and music by A.R. Rahman.

Na Na Na Re



Mehndi and Superstar Amitabh Bachchan danced on dhols in the popular song, much to the pleasure of their fans, for the movie 'Mrityudaata.' Na Na Na Re, which introduced the two on screen for the first time, is still renowned for its catchy hook steps, Mehndi's long robe, green turban, and the two stars' step-for-step synchronisation.