 Did Nora Fatehi Replace Jacqueline Fernandez In Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk?
HomeEntertainmentDid Nora Fatehi Replace Jacqueline Fernandez In Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk?

Did Nora Fatehi Replace Jacqueline Fernandez In Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk?

Nora Fatehi is said to collaborate with Vidyut Jammwal in Crakk.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Did Nora Fatehi Replace Jacqueline Fernandez In Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk? | Photo Via Instagram

Nora Fatehi, who made her acting debut with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, is all set to collaborate with Vidyut Jammwal for the first time in Crakk. It is slated to be a sports-action film, according to Pinkvilla. Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez was essaying the lead role opposite Vidyut; now, Nora has replaced her.

Reportedly, Crakk is about the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports. This marks Vidyut's reunion with Commando 3 director Aditya Datt. The film also stars Arjun Rampal. Meanwhile, Crakk marks Nora and Vidyut's first collaboration together. More details about the movie are yet to be revealed.

Recently, the Saki Saki star was involved in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekh. In December last year, Nora filed a defamation case against Jacqueline, who is also linked to the case.

The Kusu Kusu star recorded her statement before a Delhi court, alleging that she has been used as a scapegoat, in this case, to "safeguard certain people." Nora also charged Jacqueline with causing "prolonged and unnecessary harassment."

On the work front, she recently made a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's film An Action Hero with the song Jehda Nasha. Currently, she is hosting a dance reality show called Hip Hop India with Remo D'Souza on Amazon miniTv.

Apart from this, Nora will be seen in movies like Madgoan Express, 100%, and Matka, among others.

