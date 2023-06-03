Nora Fatehi on her career struggles and learning Hindi: ‘People asked me - Do you want to be next Katrina Kaif?’

Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi recently shared her remarkable journey from her early days in Mumbai to becoming a prominent figure in the world of Bollywood.

Nora revealed to BBC Asian, the sacrifices she made and the determination she displayed to succeed in the highly competitive industry.

Her early days in Mumbai

During her initial days in Mumbai, Nora devoted countless hours to honing her skills. Instead of indulging in parties and relationships like many other aspiring artists, she chose to lock herself in her room, tirelessly working on her accent and perfecting her Hindi. People around her often questioned 'Do you want to be the next Katrina Kaif?', but Nora had a clear vision of her own path.

Opportunities in the entertainment industry rarely come knocking with prior notice, and Nora understood this well. She recounted how most of the projects she landed were last-minute, leaving her no choice but to be prepared for any opportunity that came her way.

In her quest for success, she even missed important family events, such as her brother's wedding and birthday, fully aware that dedication and sacrifice were essential to pursue her dreams.

On how she transformed from Canadian ascent to Indian

When asked about her transformation from her Canadian roots to embracing Indian aesthetics, Nora confidently stated that there was nothing wrong with assimilating with the culture and people of the place where she works.

Even as a child, she would adapt and tone down her "Toronto-ness" when visiting Morocco during her summer vacations. This ability to connect with different cultures has undoubtedly contributed to her versatility as an artist.

Nora's involvement in Bollywood has primarily revolved around special dance songs in popular films. From her memorable performances in "Manhari" (Baahubali: The Conclusion) to "Ittage Recchipodham" (Puri Jagannadh's film "Temper"), she has left audiences spellbound with her mesmerizing moves and undeniable charisma.

Her appearance in the sensational remake of Sushmita Sen's iconic "Dilbar" song further solidified her position as a force to be reckoned with.