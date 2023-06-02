Nora Fatehi makes heads turn in ₹5 lakh gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023

Dancer and actress Nora Fatehi has time and proved that she is a true fashionista

She often shares snippets from her fashion diaries on Instagram

For one of her recent events, Nora opted for a stunning multicoloured gown from the shelves of designer Jean Pierre Khoury

The gown featured patterns in shades of blue, orange, pink and violet

The strapless gown, which has asymmetrical corset pattern, reportedly costs nearly Rs 5 lakh

Nora completed her look with a blue silk taffeta cape and a clutch

Nora also wore silver ear studs with black stone embedded details from the house of Mozaati

Styled by Aastha Sharma, Nora ties her hair in a bun

Nora gained recognition through her appearance on Bigg Boss in 2015. She made her film debut with an appearance in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans

She became widely known for her dance performance in the song Dilbar. Since then, she has featured in several successful dance numbers

Nora has also acted in films like Street Dancer 3D and Bharat

