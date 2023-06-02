Nora Fatehi makes heads turn in ₹5 lakh gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Dancer and actress Nora Fatehi has time and proved that she is a true fashionista
She often shares snippets from her fashion diaries on Instagram
For one of her recent events, Nora opted for a stunning multicoloured gown from the shelves of designer Jean Pierre Khoury
The gown featured patterns in shades of blue, orange, pink and violet
The strapless gown, which has asymmetrical corset pattern, reportedly costs nearly Rs 5 lakh
Nora completed her look with a blue silk taffeta cape and a clutch
Nora also wore silver ear studs with black stone embedded details from the house of Mozaati
Styled by Aastha Sharma, Nora ties her hair in a bun
Nora gained recognition through her appearance on Bigg Boss in 2015. She made her film debut with an appearance in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans
She became widely known for her dance performance in the song Dilbar. Since then, she has featured in several successful dance numbers
Nora has also acted in films like Street Dancer 3D and Bharat
