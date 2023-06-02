Is Neelam Gill Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend?

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted hanging out with British-Punjabi model Neelam Gill.
Photo via Instagram
Gill is a 28-year-old model who was born in Coventry, Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom on 27 April 1995.
Photo via Instagram
Her roots are in India where her grandparents were born in the state of Punjab.
Photo via Instagram
According to a report in Page Six, DiCaprio dined with the Oscar-winning actor.
Photo via Instagram
DiCaprio's mom, Irmelin Indenbirken and other friends also accompanied the pair.
Photo via Instagram
The pictures from their meeting have been doing the rounds on the internet.
Photo via Instagram
Interestingly, DiCaprio was spotted leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes with Gill a week ago.
Photo via Instagram