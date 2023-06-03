Nora Fatehi exudes vintage vibes in dramatic Manish Malhotra gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023

Nora Fatehi dropped a series of pictures from her recent walk for designer Manish Malhotra, and she has left netizens gasping for breath

The actress looked gorgeous in a dramatic gown

She exuded vintage vibes as she turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra

She looked divine in the gown with a jewel crusted top and a dramatic billowing tulle

"Vintage Drama .. 1950s inspired collection .. Classic Glamour on gorgeous Nora Fatehi," Malhotra captioned the photos

Nora flaunted her bare back in one of the photos

Heaping praise on Malhotra, Nora wrote, "It was a lovely experience thank you so much! U and ur team were so hardworking, dynamic, professional and most importantly kind to me!"

"The dress made me feel like a princess," Nora added

She received a massive round of applause the moment she walked down the ramp

