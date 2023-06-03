Nora Fatehi exudes vintage vibes in dramatic Manish Malhotra gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
Nora Fatehi dropped a series of pictures from her recent walk for designer Manish Malhotra, and she has left netizens gasping for breath
The actress looked gorgeous in a dramatic gown
She exuded vintage vibes as she turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra
She looked divine in the gown with a jewel crusted top and a dramatic billowing tulle
"Vintage Drama .. 1950s inspired collection .. Classic Glamour on gorgeous Nora Fatehi," Malhotra captioned the photos
Nora flaunted her bare back in one of the photos
Heaping praise on Malhotra, Nora wrote, "It was a lovely experience thank you so much! U and ur team were so hardworking, dynamic, professional and most importantly kind to me!"
"The dress made me feel like a princess," Nora added
She received a massive round of applause the moment she walked down the ramp
