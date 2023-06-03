Rakul Preet Singh sets internet ablaze with bikini pics from Maldives vacay

By: Sagarika Choudhary | June 03, 2023
Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently enjoying the time of her life in the Maldives
On Saturday, the actress set the internet on fire as she dropped a picture of herself with the blue waters in the background
She is accompanied in the Maldives with boyfriend, film producer Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul made everyone skip a beat as she dropped a sultry picture wearing a neon bikini
Rakul and Jackky also enjoyed a cosy date night post their arrival in the archipelago
The actress is also a big time foodie and this photo is a proof
Rakul flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed in front of their lavish sea villa
The actress also gave her fans a glimpse of the Maldivian sunset
Her blue and red flowy gown blended perfectly with the picturesque backdrop
Meanwhile, Rakul made heads turn a few days back when she attended the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi
She opted for a full white look on the first day, followed by a stunning black gown on the second day
Thanks For Reading!