Rakul Preet Singh sets internet ablaze with bikini pics from Maldives vacay

By: Sagarika Choudhary | June 03, 2023

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently enjoying the time of her life in the Maldives

On Saturday, the actress set the internet on fire as she dropped a picture of herself with the blue waters in the background

She is accompanied in the Maldives with boyfriend, film producer Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul made everyone skip a beat as she dropped a sultry picture wearing a neon bikini

Rakul and Jackky also enjoyed a cosy date night post their arrival in the archipelago

The actress is also a big time foodie and this photo is a proof

Rakul flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed in front of their lavish sea villa

The actress also gave her fans a glimpse of the Maldivian sunset

Her blue and red flowy gown blended perfectly with the picturesque backdrop

Meanwhile, Rakul made heads turn a few days back when she attended the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi

She opted for a full white look on the first day, followed by a stunning black gown on the second day

