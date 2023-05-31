Nora Fatehi on playing legendary performer Helen in her biopic: 'I did what I came to do'

Nora Fatehi took center stage at IIFA 2023 and delivered a breathtaking 10-minute act that transported everyone back to the illustrious era of the legendary performer Helen.

From the moment Nora stepped onto the stage, clad in a mesmerizing costume, the ambiance was electrified. With every step, she channelled the essence of Helen, the iconic artist of yesteryears, evoking nostalgia and enthralling the onlookers.

Reviving the magic of Helen's timeless classics, Nora Fatehi breathed new life into legendary songs like 'Piya Tu' and 'Aaj Ki Raat.' However, Nora Fatehi's connection with Helen goes beyond the boundaries of mere performance.

Nora's admiration for Helen

In various interviews, she has expressed her admiration for the legendary actress and dancer. In 2017, fate granted Nora a cherished opportunity to meet her idol, and Helen's blessings have since fueled Nora's pursuit of greatness.

When asked about the what led her to successfully portray the character, Nora confessed to meticulous research and unwavering dedication.

She immersed herself in studying Helen's videos, dissecting every minute detail, from the delicate pauses between shoulder movements to the subtle artistry of hand gestures.

Nora tried to capture not just the physicality but also the very essence of Helen's aura. She aimed to embody femininity, poise, and an irresistible charm, and her hard work paid off brilliantly.

She believes to have a deep connection with Helen's spirit

The subject of a potential biopic on Helen piqued the curiosity of fans and media alike, prompting the question of who could do justice to such an iconic role.

Nora believes that she possesses a deep connection to Helen's spirit, making her the perfect candidate to embody the legendary performer on the silver screen. The mere thought of such an opportunity left Nora exhilarated, exclaiming, "I would die! That, for me, would be like pack up, I'm done! I did what I came to do."

