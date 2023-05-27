IIFA 2023: Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi & others shine in Abu Dhabi

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
The IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday night and it was surely a star-studded event. Salman Khan, who is a regular at the IIFA, made sure to attend the gala night this year too
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The IIFA this year is being hosted by none other than the handsome hunk, Vicky Kaushal
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Vicky alone is not hosting the mega event as he has Abhishek Bachchan by his side
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan pulled off a stylish look for IIFA 2023
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Nora Fatehi looked smoking hot in a red body-hugging gown
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Vijay Verma
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet Singh
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rajkummar Rao
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Urvashi Rautela
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sunny Kaushal
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Radhika Madan
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sanjana Sanghi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Badshah
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Esha Gupta
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Boman Irani
Photo by Varinder Chawla
