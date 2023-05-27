IIFA 2023: Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi & others shine in Abu Dhabi

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023

The IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday night and it was surely a star-studded event. Salman Khan, who is a regular at the IIFA, made sure to attend the gala night this year too

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The IIFA this year is being hosted by none other than the handsome hunk, Vicky Kaushal

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vicky alone is not hosting the mega event as he has Abhishek Bachchan by his side

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan pulled off a stylish look for IIFA 2023

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi looked smoking hot in a red body-hugging gown

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vijay Verma

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Urvashi Rautela

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sunny Kaushal

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Radhika Madan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sanjana Sanghi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Badshah

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Esha Gupta

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Boman Irani

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma stuns in figure-hugging white sheath gown
Find out More