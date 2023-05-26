Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma stuns in figure-hugging white sheath gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 26, 2023
Anushka Sharma stole the show at Cannes as she finally makes her much-awaited debut on the red carpet.
The Chakda Express actress wowed in a figure-hugging white sheath dress with an elegant ruffled bodice in a floral design.
Keeping her look simple yet stunning, Anushka opted for an updo hairstyle and minimalistic makeup and accessories.
Anushka joined L'Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell as they grace the red carpet together.
Prior to her Cannes appearance, Anushka Sharma was spotted with husband Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport, where they embarked on a trip to London.
Anushka's detour to the French Riviera showcases her dedication and passion for the world of cinema, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her next move
Anushka Sharma follows in the footsteps of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari as the newest L'Oreal face at Cannes.
Several other Indian celebrities have already made their mark at the prestigious event, including Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, and Esha Gupta.
