BTS ARMY supports Jungkook after neighbours complain of loud noise from his residence

BTS’ Jungkook found himself entangled in a predicament that sent his neighbours into a frenzy. During a live stream on May 25, the youngest member of the group encountered an unexpected obstacle that threatens to dampen his musical endeavors.

In recent times, Jungkook, ever eager to forge a deeper connection with his ardent supporters, graced his fans with a series of live streams.

These immersive sessions offered a glimpse into the multifaceted persona of the idol, captivating hearts across the globe.

Jungkook reveals receiving complaints from neighbours in a cute way

Yet, as fate would have it, this enchanting tale takes a somber turn. Armed with his karaoke microphone, Jungkook unveiled an unforeseen turn of events—a noise complaint filed by his neighbors.

Consequently, his dulcet serenades were stripped of their resonating vigor, stifled by the restrictions imposed upon him.

But, do you know? Displaying admirable humility, Jungkook tendered a heartfelt apology to his neighbours and promptly lowered the volume of his microphone, hoping to strike a harmonious chord between his passion and their serenity.

Jungkook singing FIFTY FIFTY's 'Cupid' and other songs

In a display of indomitable spirit, Jungkook persevered, gracing his fans with a tender rendition of FIFTY FIFTY's soul-stirring melody, 'Cupid', He also sang V's He also adjusted his vocal prowess, employing a softer delivery that elicited praise from his devoted fans.

ARMY's care & support to Jungkook

While the neighbours went wild, Jungkook had revealed in his live stream that his room was soundproof and they could barely hear him singing. However, it was vibration that caused the disturbance.

Extending their support to him, several fans asked him to be careful, especially in the late evenings. Some also added that vibrations can be bothersome too and he should sing without mic during next live stream.

ARMY also appreciated Jungkook's effort by going out of his way to keep a soundproof room and justified his action by stating that there was no way he could have known that neighbour could feel the vibrations from his music.

