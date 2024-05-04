Here's How Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola React To His Romantic Scenes With Rupali Ganguly In Anupamaa

While Gaurav Khanna may be ruling hearts with his onscreen chemistry with Anupamaa costar Rupali Ganguly, Akanksha Chamola, Gaurav's better half in real life recently addressed if his sizzling chemistry with Rupali ever bothers her.

Talking of the same to Etimes, Akanksha revealed that she does not feel bad on seeing Gaurav's romantic scenes with Rupali and that she infact gives him her constructive feedback on the same. Talking about the same, the actress said, ''I do not feel bad looking at Gaurav's chemistry with Rupali, I infact give him suggestions. My romance is a book romance which cannot be matched by a film or a TV show.''

Gaurav too agreed with Akanksha on the same and addressed her as his 'home tutor.' The Anupamaa actor said, ''Yes, she's right she gives me tips yaar tumne ye kum kiya. You should have held Anupama's hand for a little longer, the romance should have been more visible. She's my home tutor and I try not to make the same mistakes again.'' He further credits his wife for how his character unfolds and says, ''Whatever you see onscreen by Anuj is the mixture of my director, my wonderful writers, my wonderful co-actors and my absolutely stupendous wife.''

While Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly's chemistry has been widely loved by the viewers of the show, rumours of their off screen rifts have been making noise for quite some time now. However, neither of the actors have commented on the same.