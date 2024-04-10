Is Gaurav Khanna Really Quitting Anupamaa? Here's The Truth (Exclusive)

Gaurav Khanna, known as Anuj in Anupamaa, has become one of Indian television's most adored characters. Making his comeback with the show, Gaurav has garnered immense popularity among television fans. With Anupamaa consistently dominating the TRP charts, the actor is considered a key factor in the show's success.

Recent reports suggesting Gaurav's departure from the show saddened fans of Anuj and Anupamaa. Several media outlets speculated that Anuj would meet with a fatal car accident, leaving Aadhya alone. To verify these claims, we contacted our reliable source closely associated with the show. Our source firmly stated, "These reports are completely false. There is not even a shred of truth to them. Gaurav, as Anuj, will continue to be an integral part of the show. These rumors are entirely fabricated, as Gaurav is not leaving."

In the current storyline, Anuj and Anupamaa have been separated but unexpectedly reunite in the United States. While Anuj is now engaged to Shruti, Anupamaa works at Yashdeep's restaurant 'Spice and Chutney' in her efforts to save it.

We hope this news brings relief to Gaurav's fans and enthusiasts of Anupamaa.