Anupamaa cast fees REVEALED! Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, others charge this whopping amount per episode

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
'Anupamaa' has emerged to be one of the most popular shows on Indian television
The daily soap, which went on air in 2020, has cemented its place at the top of the TRP charts for the past two years now
Here's a look at the remuneration the cast of 'Anupamaa' charges per episode
Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character, charges a whopping Rs 3 lakh per episode, as per a report in Jagran
Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anuj Kapadia on the show, earns Rs 1.5 lakh per episode
Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah too earns Rs 1.5 lakh per episode
Madalsa Sharma, who essays the role of Kavya in 'Anupamaa', charges Rs 30,000 per episode
Aashish Mehrotra, who plays the role of Paritosh Shah aka Toshu, earns around Rs 33,000 per episode
His wife Kinjal, played by Nidhi Shah, earns Rs 32,000 per episode
Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi charges around Rs 27,000 for each episode
Veteran actor Arvind Vaidya, who plays the role of Bapuji, charges around Rs 25,000 per episode
