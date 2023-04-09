Rupali Ganguly's birthday celebrations on Anupamaa sets

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2023
Actress Rupali Ganguly turned a year older on April 5
And on Saturday, the cast and crew of her daily soap 'Anupamaa' threw her a surprise birthday party on the sets
Rupali, who has become a household name by playing the titular role in 'Anupamaa', cut the cake with her co-stars
She posed for a happy picture with her on-screen husband Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia, and it was a treat for all #MaAn fans
Rupali and Gaurav also clicked pictures with the maker of the show Rajan Shahi
Rajan Shahi showered his love and admiration on Rupali and called 'Anupamaa' a blessing from God
'Anupamaa' has glued itself on top of the TRP charts ever since its inception and has seen some record-breaking viewership over the last two years
Thanks For Reading!