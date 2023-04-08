Video: Rupali Ganguly REACTS to news of ‘adopted’ elephant in Kenya named after her character Anupamaa

Anupamaa | Photo File

TV’s popular actress Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa is beaming with joy after an elephant in Kenya was adopted on her name.

The actress, who is known for her lead role in the popular daily soap ‘Anupamaa’, expressed her gratitude and excitement in a recent video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

Reacting to an elephant named after her

In the video, Rupali revealed that one of her friends had sent her a message informing her of the adorable gesture. The orphan baby elephant, named Mayan, was adopted by Rupali's friend Bhavna in Kenya, and the news left the actress overwhelmed with emotion. She went on to say,

“I have always told I have a spirit of tiger, a soul of an elephant and a loyalty like a dog.”

After watching the video, fans of the actress bombarded the comment section in words of appreciation for her.

Have a look at the clip shared by Viral Bhayani here:

The popularity of 'Anupamaa' knows no bounds, and Rupali's fans are not limited to India alone. Her fans across the world have been showing their support for the actress, and this recent gesture is proof of that.

The actress recently celebrated her birthday

Rupali recently celebrated her birthday on the set of her currently running show, surrounded by her co-stars and crew members.

Speaking about her birthday celebrations, Rupali said, "B’day special hai kyunki Anupamaa hai. I am like a child who loves birthdays and I have a lot of fun when it’s my birthday.”

The actress added that birthdays used to be a simple affair at home with family and friends, but celebrating with her 'Anupamaa' family has made it even more special.