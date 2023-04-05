Rupali Ganguly Birthday: Anupamaa actress steals hearts with her Instagram Reels prowess; here’s the proof

Rupali Ganguly | Instagram

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly turns 46 today. As she celebrates her special day with her family and friends, she is receiving countless wishes from her fans. But, do you know how she keeps her viewers on the edge? It’s not just her TV show, but also her highly popular Instagram reels.

Rupali has a huge love for social media and often shares interesting IG reels to amaze her fans. With her infectious smile and charming personality, Rupali's Insta Reels steal the hearts of her fans, leaving them wanting for more.

From her lip-syncing videos to glimpses of her daily life, the actress shares a wide range of content that resonates with her followers. On her 46th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best IG reels that will make you go WOW.

When Rupali mimicked ‘Aage Piche Dolte Ho’

The actress once shared a lip-syncing video with a hard-hitting caption: “No one watches you harder than those who dislike you. Remember to give them a good show!!”

While the actress seemed to take a dig at her haters, she completely slayed with this reel and we simply enjoyed it.

A ‘MaAn’ glimpse - When Anu-Anuj became Rahul-Anjali

With her mimicry on K3G’s ‘Tyre Puncture karne me mujhe bada maza ata hai’ sequence, Rupali, along with her co-star Gaurav, stole the spotlight and we couldn’t stop gushing over their awwdorably cute chemistry.

When Rupali showed some cool moves on ‘Jingle Bells’

If you are a fan of the actress, you must know that Rupali Ganguly loves dancing and has shown her talent quite often through her Instagram Reels. Have a look at this one:

When Anupamaa met Comedian Bharti Singh

Two talented stars make double the fun and by watching them together you won’t deny it. Check out their video:

Rupali with Ranbir Kapoor sharing ‘Ji Huzoor’ moment

This reels is from her time on the sets of ‘Ravivaar With Star Parivaar’ where she met TJMM actor Ranbir Kapoor and they both grooved to ‘Ji Huzoor’ from Shamshera. Check it out here:

Well, that's not all and there are a lot more as the actress often shares interesting updates frequently. With this, she isn't just a leading actress on Television, but also an engrossing content creator.

We wish Rupali Ganguly, a very happy birthday!