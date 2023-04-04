Rupali Ganguly on nerve-wracking initials days of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: ‘Mujhpe boli lagti thi’

Rupali Ganguly | Photo File

TV’s Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly, the talented actress who won hearts as Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently shared some anecdotes about her experience working on the hit show.

In a candid interview on The Ranveer Show podcast, Rupali opened up about how terrified she was when she first started working on the show, and how her co-stars made fun of her nervousness.

Afraid of Ratna Pathak Shah - Why?

Rupali revealed that she was doing four shows at the time, and after working for 20 days on a serious show, the 10 days on Sarabhai were like therapy.

She next confessed being afraid and nervous as she had to work with epic comedians like Ratna Pathak Shah and Satish Shah, and that in the first four episodes, her co-stars started a betting pool. “Mujhpe boli lagti thi about how many retakes I would need to get the job done. Satish Shah had apparently started the pool, which only made me even more nervous.”

Shares her experience with Ratna

Despite the initial difficulties, Rupali had only good things to say about her co-stars, particularly Satish Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah. She recalled how she was assigned to share a room with Ratna, who was known for being meticulous.

Rupali was petrified, but gave the bigger bed and mirror to Ratna, and said she wanted to learn from her. She even had all her belongings in ‘plastic ki thailis’. However, Ratna surprised Rupali by suggesting that she take the bigger bed because she had more stuff.

Rupali also spoke about her love for Ratna and revealed how she had rescued a stray kitten from the street and was hiding it under her bed on the set. Ratna was initially shocked but eventually warmed up to the kitten, and her son Imaad even took care of it.

About Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was a huge hit when it originally ran from 2004 to 2006, but a revival series released in 2017 received less favourable reviews.

Despite this, the show remains a cult classic and continues to be loved by fans all over the world.