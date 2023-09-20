Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna Gets INJURED While Shooting Bedroom Scene With Rupali Ganguly - Details Inside

Actor Gaurav Khanna has become a household name with his character of Anuj Kapadia in the popular daily soap Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. The actor, who has won hearts with the show, recently met with a freak accident during the shoot, which left his fans worried.

Anupamaa premiered back in 2020 and since then, it has cemented its place at the top of the TRP charts.

One of the major highlights of the show is the unbeatable chemistry between Rupali and Gaurav, but looks like the same chemistry turned dangerous for the actors recently.

Gaurav Khanna injured on Anupamaa sets

Gaurav recently shared that he was injured a couple of days ago while shooting for a bedroom scene with Rupali Ganguly.

The scene, which was aired in the latest episode, showed Gaurav and Rupali's characters playfully running around in their room and teasing each other. However, the shoot was not all things jolly.

Gaurav revealed that during the shoot, he slipped and fell face front on the floor. "The whole shoot came to a halt. For a moment, I could not understand anything because it was quite a bad fall. Luckily, nothing major happened," he said.

Gaurav shared that he broke his glasses and received cuts near his eyebrows.

"Ganpati Bappa aa chuke the. Unhone jyada tension nahi diya. Koi vighna tha jo tal gaya," he added.

Anupamaa latest track

Meanwhile, as per the current track in Anupamaa, the Kapadias and the Shahs are all set to celebrate Anuj's birthday. And in the midst of the celebrations, Anuj's real identity will be revealed.

The viewers will soon know that Anuj is the son of Malti Devi, and that he was abandoned by her at an orphanage days after he was born.

A new promo also showed that Anupamaa's youngest son Samar will meet and accident and will be pronounced dead, and Anuj will be blamed for it.

It will now be interesting to watch what twists the makers have in store for the show and the audience.

