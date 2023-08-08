Anupamaa Cast Performs Havan As Show Completes 1000 Episodes

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2023
One of the most popular daily soaps, 'Anupamaa', has successfully completed 1000 episodes
The show has cemented its place at the top of the TRP charts for three years consecutively
As the show completed 1000 years, the cast and crew of 'Anupamaa' organised a sacred havan on the sets
Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role in 'Anupamaa', was seen performing the havan alongside producer Rajan Shahi and co-star Gaurav Khanna
Other members of the team including Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Mehul Buch, Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Arvind Vaidya, Muskan Bamne, Adhik Mehta, Sagar Parekh, Asmi Deo, Apara Mehta, Aman Maheshwari and Ashlesha Sawant were also present for the havan
On-screen couple Muskan Bamne and Adhik Mehta struck an adorable pose
"The show is blessed to have a good dedicated cast and excellent team of writers and director and I'm grateful to my mother Deepa Shahi whose involvement and inputs on the show are real," Rajan Shahi said
The havan was followed by a scrumptious brunch
