Anupamaa Cast Performs Havan As Show Completes 1000 Episodes

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2023

One of the most popular daily soaps, 'Anupamaa', has successfully completed 1000 episodes

The show has cemented its place at the top of the TRP charts for three years consecutively

As the show completed 1000 years, the cast and crew of 'Anupamaa' organised a sacred havan on the sets

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role in 'Anupamaa', was seen performing the havan alongside producer Rajan Shahi and co-star Gaurav Khanna

Other members of the team including Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Mehul Buch, Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Arvind Vaidya, Muskan Bamne, Adhik Mehta, Sagar Parekh, Asmi Deo, Apara Mehta, Aman Maheshwari and Ashlesha Sawant were also present for the havan

On-screen couple Muskan Bamne and Adhik Mehta struck an adorable pose

"The show is blessed to have a good dedicated cast and excellent team of writers and director and I'm grateful to my mother Deepa Shahi whose involvement and inputs on the show are real," Rajan Shahi said

The havan was followed by a scrumptious brunch

Thanks For Reading!

TMKOC Meets Vikings: Jethalal As Jethalal As Jethnar, Dayaben As Dora...
Find out More