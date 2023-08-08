TMKOC Meets Vikings: Jethalal As Jethalal As Jethnar, Dayaben As Dora...

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2023
What if the characters of the cult sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ventured into the world of Vikings? An AI artist recently reimagined them in their Vikings avatar, and Jethalal as Jethnar surely looks menacing!
The character of Daya in TMKOC looks no less than a warrior as Dora in the Vikings universe
Champaklal Gada as Champnar looks dead serious in the AI-generated image and it is far from the character he plays in TMKOC
Tappu is one handsome warrior prince as Tappnar Lockbrok
Bhide looks almost unrecognisable with shaved head and scars as Arinbjorn Finehair
Madhavi as Magna Finehair looks beautiful yet lethal
Daya’s brother Sundar would be called Sigmund Salverson in the Vikings universe
Baga, who is a worker at Jethalal’s Gada electronics, looks handsome as Bjorn
The late Nattu Kaka looks badass with braided hair and an angry expression as Norbert
Magan, another worker at Jethalal’s Gada Electronics, would be knwon as Magnar in the Vikings world
