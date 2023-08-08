TMKOC Meets Vikings: Jethalal As Jethalal As Jethnar, Dayaben As Dora...

What if the characters of the cult sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ventured into the world of Vikings? An AI artist recently reimagined them in their Vikings avatar, and Jethalal as Jethnar surely looks menacing!

Instagram/@sahixd

The character of Daya in TMKOC looks no less than a warrior as Dora in the Vikings universe

Instagram/@sahixd

Champaklal Gada as Champnar looks dead serious in the AI-generated image and it is far from the character he plays in TMKOC

Instagram/@sahixd

Tappu is one handsome warrior prince as Tappnar Lockbrok

Instagram/@sahixd

Bhide looks almost unrecognisable with shaved head and scars as Arinbjorn Finehair

Instagram/@sahixd

Madhavi as Magna Finehair looks beautiful yet lethal

Instagram/@sahixd

Daya’s brother Sundar would be called Sigmund Salverson in the Vikings universe

Instagram/@sahixd

Baga, who is a worker at Jethalal’s Gada electronics, looks handsome as Bjorn

Instagram/@sahixd

The late Nattu Kaka looks badass with braided hair and an angry expression as Norbert

Instagram/@sahixd

Magan, another worker at Jethalal’s Gada Electronics, would be knwon as Magnar in the Vikings world

Instagram/@sahixd

