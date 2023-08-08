Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi & Others At OMG 2 Screening In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2023

The makers of 'OMG 2' organised a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Monday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Akshay Kumar was at his jovial best as he arrived at the screening

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Pankaj Tripathi attended the screening with his wife Mridula Tripathi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was seen greeting the paparazzi with folded hands

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Akshay and Pankaj were all smiles as they posed in front of a poster of OMG 2

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They were joined by Yami Gautam and Arun Govil, who play key roles in the film

Photo by Varinder Chawla

'OMG 2' is directed by Amit Rai, who was papped at the Mumbai screening

Photo by Varinder Chawla

IPS officer and former JCP of Mumbai Vishwas Nangare Patil also marked his presence at the screening of 'OMG 2'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

