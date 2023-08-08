Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi & Others At OMG 2 Screening In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2023
The makers of 'OMG 2' organised a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Monday night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Akshay Kumar was at his jovial best as he arrived at the screening
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Pankaj Tripathi attended the screening with his wife Mridula Tripathi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was seen greeting the paparazzi with folded hands
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Akshay and Pankaj were all smiles as they posed in front of a poster of OMG 2
Photo by Varinder Chawla
They were joined by Yami Gautam and Arun Govil, who play key roles in the film
Photo by Varinder Chawla
'OMG 2' is directed by Amit Rai, who was papped at the Mumbai screening
Photo by Varinder Chawla
IPS officer and former JCP of Mumbai Vishwas Nangare Patil also marked his presence at the screening of 'OMG 2'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
