9 Best Stills From OMG 2 Trailer

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2023

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' was released by makers on August 3, Thursday

The trailer promises a visual treat for movie-lovers

The enchanting opening scene of the trailer shows Lord Shiva in his cosmic avatar communicating with Nandi

Akshay will be seen playing a messenger of Lord Shiva, who descends on Earth to help Pankaj

Akshay's entry scene in the film is being loved by the masses

In the film, Pankaj will play the role of a devout Shiv bhakt

The scene where a vendor says that he wants money and not blessings has struck a chord with the audience

Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam's courtroom scene promises an ultimate showdown

The scene where a bull can be seen following Akshay signifies Nandi following Lord Shiva

Thanks For Reading!

Nitin Desai's UNSEEN Photos With Bollywood Celebrities
Find out More