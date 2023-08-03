9 Best Stills From OMG 2 Trailer

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2023
The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' was released by makers on August 3, Thursday
The trailer promises a visual treat for movie-lovers
The enchanting opening scene of the trailer shows Lord Shiva in his cosmic avatar communicating with Nandi
Akshay will be seen playing a messenger of Lord Shiva, who descends on Earth to help Pankaj
Akshay's entry scene in the film is being loved by the masses
In the film, Pankaj will play the role of a devout Shiv bhakt
The scene where a vendor says that he wants money and not blessings has struck a chord with the audience
Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam's courtroom scene promises an ultimate showdown
The scene where a bull can be seen following Akshay signifies Nandi following Lord Shiva
