Nitin Desai's UNSEEN Photos With Bollywood Celebrities

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
Bollywood art director Nitin Desai was found hanging in his ND Studio on August 2. He has worked with prominent B-Town celebs in his career spanning several decades. Take a look at some of his rare and unseen photos with celebrities:
Nitin Desai had shared this photo on his official Instagram account and had called Vidya Balan his 'good friend'
Veteran actress Hema Malini expressed shock over Nitin Desai's demise and called him a 'warm human being'
Akshay Kumar postponed the trailer release of his much-awaited film OMG 2 out of respect for Nitin Desai
Nitin Desai had met megastar Chiranjeevi at his ND Studio a couple of years back. He had shared a video with him on Instagram
Nitin Desai is all smiles as he poses with actress Mrinal Kulkarni on the sets of a project
This rare and unseen photo was shared by Nitin Desai on megastar Amitabh Bachchan birthday
This picture with Aamir Khan was taken during the shoot of the 2005 film Mangal Pandey: The Rising
Nitin Desai had worked on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's films like Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Nitin Desai had designed the set for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 2003 film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S
Nitin Desai with David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan
