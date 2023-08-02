9 Films & Shows Shot At Nitin Desai's ND Studio

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023

Renowned art director Nitin Desai, who is also the owner of the ND Studio located in Karjat, died by suicide on August 2, Wednesday

Desai's ND Studio has been home to several lavish film sets, the most famous one being Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's Jodha Akbar

Following the praise for the film's set, the television serial Jodha Akbar was too shot in ND Studio

The pathbreaking film 'Slumdog Millionaire' was also shot in ND Studio

Bhansali enchanted everyone with his direction skills in 'Bajirao Mastani' but he could not have done it without the larger-than-life set that was constructed at ND Studio

Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was also shot at ND Studio

The famous cafe scene in Salman's Kick was also shot in ND Studio

Not just films, but a massive set for the fifth season of the reality show Bigg Boss 5 was also constructed at ND Studio

The cult Marathi serial 'Raja Shivchhatrapati' was shot at ND Studio

ND Studio was home to the grand set up of the serial Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani

