'Khushi Se Pagal...': Jaideep Ahlawat Expresses Disbelief As Sachin Tendulkar Praises His Performance In Paatal Lok

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recently praised actor Jaideep Ahlawat during an interactive Ask Me Anything session with fans on Reddit. When asked about the actor, Tendulkar called him "a fantastic actor" and praised his performance in Paatal Lok.

The compliment left Jaideep overwhelmed. On Wednesday (August 27), the actor shared a screenshot of Sachin's response on his Instagram story, and wrote, "Sir, aisa mat karo… koi khushi se pagal bhi ho sakta hai. Thank you so much Sir. Will cherish this all my life."

Expressing disbelief, Jaideep posted another story that read, "Kahi main sapna toh nahi dekh raha," while thanking the cricketer once again.

Jaideep's role in Paatal Lok

Jaideep delivered a career-defining performance as Hathiram Chaudhary, a cynical and underdog cop, in Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok. His portrayal of a weary police officer caught between morality, corruption, and societal pressures struck a chord with audiences.

Ahlawat brought raw intensity and vulnerability to the role, making Hathiram unforgettable. The character's journey from being dismissed as insignificant to unraveling a complex web of crime and politics showcased the actor's incredible range as an actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaideep, known for his stellar performances in a number of Hindi films and web series, was last seen along with Saif Ali Khan in the Netflix film Jewel Thief.

He is also known for his roles in Raees, Raazi, Maharaj, Jaane Jaan, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Ajeeb Daastaans, Three Of Us, An Action Hero, Commando: A One Man Army, Gangs of Wasseypur and more.