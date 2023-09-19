Anupamaa Update: Sagar Parekh's Character Samar To DIE In Rupali Ganguly's Show? New Video Goes Viral

One of the most loved daily soaps, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, is all set to witness some major drama and twists. The show also stars Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in key roles, and has been ruling the TRP charts since its inception.

Anupamaa premiered in July 2020, after the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic, and since then, it has cemented its place at the top of the TRP charts. The show scripted history after it witnessed some record-breaking numbers in terms of viewership and even after three years, it comes to be the favourite of masses.

And now, the makers are all set to shake things up as seems like they have a new twist in mind. A new promo of Anupamaa has surfaced online in which the character of Anupamaa's youngest and dearest son, Samar, played by actor Sagar Parekh, is seen being declared dead.

Anupamaa new promo

In the promo, the entire Shah and Kapadia family can be seen rejoicing after Samar and his wife Dimple announce pregnancy. However, the men of the household can then be seen entering with a dead body, which turns out to be Samar's, leaving Anupamaa and the entire family shattered.

Not just that, but Samar's father Vanraj Shah (played by Sudhanshu Pandey) will be seen holding Anupamaa's husband Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna) responsible for their son's death.

It will now be interesting to watch if Anupamaa will choose to side by her husband Anuj and prove his innocence or blame him for her son's death.

Sagar Parekh to quit Anupamaa?

The new promo has also sparked rumours that Sagar Parekh might have decided to quit the show, and hence, the sudden twist by the makers.

It is to be noted that the character of Samar was earlier played by Paras Kalnawat. However, the actor's contract was terminated by the makers after he decided to participate in another reality show.

Post his exit from the show, Paras had called the sets of Anupamaa "toxic", and he had even accused the makers of partiality amongst actors.