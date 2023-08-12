WATCH: Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguli Joins ‘Badal Barsa’ Trend, Dances With On-Screen Mother-In-Law Alpana Buch

TV's Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly has once again surprised her fans with an enthralling Instagram reel. The seasoned actress, who has been a central figure in the series since its inception, recently turned to social media to share a delightful dance video featuring her co-star.

In the reel, Ganguly, along with her on-screen mother-in law Alpana Buch, who plays Baa is seen grooving to the rhythmic beats of the currently trending track 'Badal Barsa Bijuli', sung by Aananda Karki and Prashna Shakya.

Ganguly exudes elegance in a grey saree adorned with delicate floral prints, complemented by a vibrant yellow blouse. Buch, on the other hand, dons a saree adorned with shades of blue and green. The video is captioned with the words, "This one is dedicated to our Nepal ke Shaan on the sets, Gulshan Shah and Bhim Karki."

RUPALI'S DANCES TO THE TRENDY SONG

Within just a few hours of being posted, the comments section of Ganguly's Instagram feed has been flooded with adoring remarks from fans. One user exclaimed, "And finally you did this…Was waiting for this for long…also your steps and most importantly your expressions hayee." Others chimed in, "Everyone deserves a best friend like this." Another fan noted, "Rupali Ganguly + Alpana Buch = the coolest vibe ever."

'Anupamaa' featuring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna, has consistently dominated the weekly BARC ratings from the time it started airing on Television.

ABOUT THE SHOW

The show's engaging storyline and exceptional performances continue to resonate with viewers, who have grown fond of the Shah and Kapadia families. The current plot revolves around Dimpy's (portrayed by Nishi Saxena) attempt to create a rift within the Shah family. Anupama asks Samar & Dimpy to vacate to first floor, seperating them from house, including even the kitchen.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, the television serial boasts a talented ensemble cast including Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Sagar Parekh, Ashlesha Sawant, and other well-known faces who essay pivotal roles.

