Anupamaa Update: Chhavi Pandey Aka Maya Exits Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show, Shares Pics From Last Day On Sets

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Actress Chhavi Pandey, who has been a part of the television industry for several years now, shot to fame with her portrayal of Maya in the most-loved daily soap, Anupamaa. The actress played the negative role of Maya in the show, and after several months, her stint has finally come to an end.

The latest track shows Chhavi play an obsessive lover to Gaurav Khanna's Anuj Kapadia, and the biological mother of his foster child.

Fans rejoiced as Chhavi confirmed her exit from the show as ardent followers of Anupamaa were unhappy with the way the story was panning out with Chhavi's character over the past few weeks.

Chhavi Pandey's last day on Anupamaa sets

On Monday, reports went viral about Chhavi, aka, Maya's track finally coming to an end in 'Anupamaa', much to the joy of the fans.

While the makers did not release an official statement on the same, Chhavi seemingly confirmed her exit in her own way, as she posted pictures from her last day on the sets on her social media.

Chhavi shared a cutesy selfie with her on-screen daughter Asmi Deo and wrote, "#lastscene with this cutie". Not just that, but she also shared another photo with a crew member and the caption read, "I'll miss u baby but will meet soon".

Will Anupamaa go to America?

Meanwhile, as per the latest track, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, is all set to finally take off to America to fulfill her dreams and earn an identity for herself.

Anupamaa has already been named as the successor to Malti Devi's dance academy, and the current tracks shows her family members surprising her with a grand farewell party.

As Maya's character is soon set to exit the show, it will be interesting to watch if Anupamaa will fly away to the USA or will she choose to stay back with Anuj and their daughter.

