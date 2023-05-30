 Paras Kalnawat claims 'actors fight & scream' on Anupamaa sets: 'It was an ugly rat race'
Paras Kalnawat claims 'actors fight & scream' on Anupamaa sets: 'It was an ugly rat race'

Paras claimed that he has screenshots of messages from Anupamaa co-stars who are 'not happy' and who want to leave the show due to its chaotic environment

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Paras Kalnawat with Rupali Ganguly | A still from Anupamaa

Actor Paras Kalnawat became a household name with the most-loved daily soap on television, 'Anupamaa'. However, he quit the show midway despite all the love that came his way from fans, and a few days ago, he had claimed that not just him, but several other actors who are a part of the show too want to walk out of it.

While Paras' claims left the netizens shocked and they raised questions about the work environment on the sets of 'Anupamaa', several artists, who are currently a part of the show, refuted his statement and said that they were lucky to be a part of the show.

Paras has now accused the actors of "backstabbing" him and has said that he even has their messages in which they have admitted to be unhappy.

Paras Kalnawat vs Anupamaa

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Paras stated that he had a bad experience on the sets of 'Anupamaa' and thus, he opened up about it, but there was no need for others to comment on it.

He went on to say that he contacted the actors who refuted his claims and told them how they "backstabbed" him. "I sent them proofs for my claims - screenshots of message I have from people working in the show, who are not happy and want to leave due to the chaotic environment, but are staying back because of their responsibilities," he said.

Paras added that the same actors now have nothing to say as they know that his complaints against 'Anupamaa' makers were genuine.

'Actors would scream at each other on sets', recalls Paras

Delving into the details of the "chaotic environment", Paras revealed that there used to be fights on the sets of 'Anupamaa' with actors screaming at each other.

"And everyone, including me, would get dragged. It was an ugly rat race and ego clash where no actor could see others doing better than them. Instead of supporting each other, they were pulling the other person down," he shared.

He added that he was so disturbed by the environment on sets that when he was offered the dance-reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', he was sure he would choose it over 'Anupamaa'.

