Paras Kalnawat makes SHOCKING claims about Anupamaa: '80% cast will exit the show...'

Actor Paras Kalnawat shot to fame after he played the adorable son in the top-rated television daily soap 'Anupamaa', starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. But, as much as he was loved on the show, he ended his stint on it with an equally sour taste after serious mudslinging ensued between him and the makers.

Paras played the role of Anupamaa's youngest son and her shield, Samar Shah, in the daily soap, and he was one of the favourites among the viewers.

He recently made a shocking claim that about 80 per cent of the cast would want to leave the show given the first opportunity, hinting at trouble brewing on the sets of 'Anupamaa'.

Paras Kalnawat's shocking claims about 'Anupamaa'

Paras quit 'Anupamaa' in July 2022 after a fallout with the makers, for reasons unknown. While the makers issued a statement that they terminated the actor's contract because he "breached" the terms, Paras stated that he himself walked out of the show as they were not allowing him to explore more opportunities.

Later, he had also opened up about creative differences and had said that he did not have any role in the narrative, and that he was just made to stand in a corner during the episodes.

After the initial few days of his exit, Paras refrained from speaking about 'Anupamaa', however, he has now finally ended his silence. During a recent QnA session on Instagram, a user asked the actor about his exit from the show, to which he replied that most of the remaining cast will do the same given a chance.

He also added that not everyone has the courage to take a stand against wrongdoings, raising suspicions among fans.

"Honestly speaking 80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taaqat har kisi mein nahi hoti," he replied to the fan.

Read Also Rupali Ganguly's birthday celebrations on Anupamaa sets

Paras Kalnawat's work after Anupamaa

Post his exit from 'Anupamaa', Paras participated the dance-based reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and he was one of the most-liked contestants on the show.

He is presently a part of one of the longest-running shows on TV, 'Kundali Bhagya', and he plays the role of 'Rajveer Luthra' in the show.

He also starred in one of the episodes of the web series 'Butterflies' season 4.