 Who Was Jaswinder Bhalla? From Best Films To Lesser-Known Facts, Know Everything About Punjabi Actor-Comedian
Jaswinder Bhalla was a legendary actor and comedian in Punjabi cinema, celebrated for his comic timing and distinctive style. Born on February 4, 1960, in Punjab, Bhalla carved a niche for himself in both films and television with his humour rooted in everyday Punjabi life. Some of his notable films are Mel Karade Rabba, Jatt & Juliet, Carry On Jatta, Sardaar Ji, and many more

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
article-image

Renowned comedian and veteran Punjabi actor, Jaswinder Bhalla, passed away on Friday morning (August 22) at Fortis Hospital in Mohali at 65. Reportedly, he had been unwell for quite some time. The exact cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

According to several Punjabi media reports, his last rites will be held on August 23 at Balongi crematorium in Mohali.

Who was Jaswinder Bhalla?

Bhalla was a legendary actor and comedian in Punjabi cinema, celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and distinctive style. Born on February 4, 1960, in Punjab, Bhalla carved a niche for himself in both films and television with his humour rooted in everyday Punjabi life.

article-image

Career and Best Films

Bhalla was a pioneer in bringing a unique blend of satire and slapstick to Punjabi films. He began his career in stage and television before making a lasting mark in cinema.

Some of his most notable films include Mel Karade Rabba, Jatt & Juliet, Carry On Jatta, Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua, Band Baaje, Sardaar Ji, Vadhayiyaan Ji Vadhayiyaan, Ashke, Munde Kamaal De and Zind Jaan among many others.

Lesser-known facts about Bhalla

Bhalla was also a trained linguist and often incorporated subtle satire about social issues into his comedy.

He began his career as a lecturer in Punjabi literature before fully venturing into acting.

Many of his famous comic sketches were adaptations of real-life scenarios, reflecting the everyday struggles and quirks of Punjabi society.

About Bhalla's family

Bhalla was known to be a family-oriented person. He was married to Parmdeep Bhalla. His son Pukhraj Bhalla is also an actor who has worked in Punjabi films and shows like Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree, Harjeeta, Afsar, Vaisakhi List, Stupid 7, and more.

Bhalla’s contributions to Punjabi cinema go beyond laughter. He helped shape modern Punjabi comedy, mentoring young actors and setting a benchmark for comic performance in films.

